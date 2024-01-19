Power out for about 12k Hawaiian Electric customers in East Oahu

About 12,000 customers in East Oahu are without power this afternoon, according to Hawaiian Electric Co.
The company’s Oahu outage map said 11,793 customers had no electricity as of 1:49 p.m., with an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m.
The areas affected include Aina Haina, Hahaione, Hawaii Kai, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kalama Valley, Kamiloiki, Koko Head, Koko Marina, Niu Valley, Portlock, Wailupe, and Waimanalo, according to the company.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.