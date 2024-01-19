Carissa Moore to step away from competitive surfing after Olympics

Carissa Moore announced on social media today that she is stepping away from competitive surfing.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Moore begins by saying, “I’ve been thinking a lot about my journey. Well, I guess our journey together. A swell has been building on the horizon for a while now, and I feel compelled to follow and to follow you — to step away from the Tour and to see who we were outside the jersey.”

Moore, who has won five World Surfing League titles, is the defending Olympic gold medalist after winning the inaugural surfing event held at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Punahou alumna began her career as the youngest winner of a Triple Crown of Surfing event when she won the Reef Hawaiian Pro in 2008 at 16 years old.

She has 28 career WSL victories.

According to the New York Times, Moore will compete at the WSL’s season-opening event at Banzai Pipeline on Jan. 29 and will defend her gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.