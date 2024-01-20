High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of most islands

A high surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of most islands until 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, a large to extra-large west-northwest swell will “build down the island chain today,” peaking tonight and early Sunday. Additionally, because of the “westerly component of the swell,” leeward Hawaii island and portions of leeward Maui will be affected.

A high surf warning is in place for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, for the north shores of Maui, and the west shores of Hawaii island and Lanai.

Surf along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui will build to 20 to 25 feet today, and peak at 25 to 35 feet tonight and early Sunday. The west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai will see 12 to 20 feet surf Saturday, and 15 to 25 feet surf tonight and early Sunday.

Officials warn that impacts will be “very high,” and to stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts. Road closures also may occur.

West shores of Hawaii island will see five to eight feet surf Saturday afternoon and 10 to 15 feet surf tonight and Sunday.

Due to the high surf, camping at Kohanaiki Beach Park in Kona is canceled from sunset Saturday through Sunday, and Kahaluu Beach Park in Kona and the Wharf at Mahukona in Kohala will be closed Saturday evening through Sunday. More beach parks on the leeward coast of Hawaii island could be closed on Sunday, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Lanai will see surf of eight to 12 feet late tonight and Sunday. Additionally, because of the westerly component of the swell, NWS officials said there could be “more significant impacts” on these shores.

A small craft advisory is also in effect on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Sunday.