Bystander, 64, killed by stray bullet in Waianae

A 64-year-old bystander was killed by a stray bullet amid gunfire between two groups in Waianae late Saturday night, according to Honolulu police.

Police, who have opened a second-degree murder case in the death, said officers responded to an argument between two groups at about 11 p.m.

“Both groups entered their vehicles to leave. Group 1 was being followed by Group 2,” according to a Honolulu Police Department summary of the shooting. “A passenger from Group 2 leaned out of the car window and shot multiple rounds at Group 1’s vehicle. Both groups then fled in opposite directions.”

Police said “a male bystander had been struck by one of the stray bullets. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The HPD summary did not disclose the exact location but a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report said paramedics responded to Farrington Highway and Pokai Bay Street.

An EMS report said paramedics arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound who was dead upon arrival.

Police said early this morning that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.