Motorcyclist, 19, dies after being struck by car on Maui

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Maui late Sunday night after being struck from behind by another vehicle.

Maui police said a 2012 Acura sedan was traveling east on Haleakala Highway when it collided into the rear of a Kawasaki motorcycle near Keahua Road at about 11:09 p.m.

The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene.

The car driver, a 24-year-old woman from Pukalani, collided into a guardrail after hitting the motorcycle, police said. She was not injured.

The motorcyclist, who was from Haiku, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said they have not determined if speed, alcohol, and drugs were factors in the crash and that the investigation is pending.

This was Maui County’s first traffic fatality of 2024, compared with zero at the same time last year.