Woman, 52, in critical condition after crash into guardrail

A 52-year-old woman was in critical condition after crashing her car into a guardrail this morning in Waianae, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to a call at about 8 a.m. at Leihoku Street off of Farrington Highway.
Paramedics treated the woman with advanced life support and took her to a emergency room in critical condition.
EMS also treated a 39-year-old woman at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed one lane along Farrington Highway this morning as they responded to the collision. An investigation is ongoing.
