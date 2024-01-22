comscore Woman, 52, in critical condition after crash into guardrail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 52, in critical condition after crash into guardrail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 52-year-old woman was in critical condition after crashing her car into a guardrail this morning in Waianae, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a call at about 8 a.m. at Leihoku Street off of Farrington Highway.

Paramedics treated the woman with advanced life support and took her to a emergency room in critical condition.

EMS also treated a 39-year-old woman at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed one lane along Farrington Highway this morning as they responded to the collision. An investigation is ongoing.

