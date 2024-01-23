Bystander, 64, fatally shot in Waianae is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 64-year-old innocent bystander who was fatally shot late Saturday in Waianae as Andrew Quisiquirin.

The shooting occurred after an argument arose between two groups that began inside a Longs Drug Store in Waianae and continued into the parking lot.

The two groups got into their vehicles, with one vehicle following the other when a male passenger from the second vehicle leaned out the window and shot multiple rounds at the first vehicle.

The Waianae man happened to be shot while standing nearby in his driveway, and died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner was homicide.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The suspect’s car was described as a silver or gray sedan.

The two vehicles drove off on Farrington Highway toward Makaha.