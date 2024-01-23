High surf advisory for most north, west shores as new swell rolls in

A high surf advisory remains in effect for most north and west shores in Hawaii today, effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says a large, west-northwest swell is due to arrive this afternoon, producing advisory-level surf along these shores into Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say there will be double- to near-triple overhead surf along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and at least double overhead surf along the north shores of Molokai and Maui and west shores of Oahu.

The advisory covers the following shores:

>> North and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, with surf of 15 to 20 feet along north shores and surf of 12 to 16 feet along west shores.

>> North shores of Maui, with surf of 15 to 20 feet.

>> West shores of Lanai and Hawaii island, with surf of 7 to 10 feet for the latter.

On Hawaii island, Hawaii County said in a Civil Defense alert that it has closed the wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, Kua Bay, and Mahaiula (also known as Kekahakai) State Park today due the high surf.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents along these shores, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the NWS said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

A small craft advisory for Kauai northwest, windward and leeward waters and Oahu windward waters is also in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.