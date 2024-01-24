Letter: Join fossil-fuels boycott to help protect planet

New Year’s resolutions not working out? Here’s one to try that will save you lots of money: Join me in boycotting oil. The burning of fossil fuels is destroying our environment. Let’s take action.

Throughout history, boycotts have proven to be powerful tools for social and political transformation. Historical boycotts like the Boston Tea Party, Rosa Parks’ stand against segregation, and Gandhi’s march to the sea against the British Empire and its salt monopoly show the power of collective action.

Now it’s our turn to take a stand. I haven’t bought gas in over 12 years. I installed solar panels on my roof and own an electric car. I drive for free and my home is fully air-conditione, yet my last electric bill was $14.87. I have not spent anything on car repairs in over 12 years.

How much would you save if you didn’t buy gas? By boycotting oil, we can demand cleaner alternatives and protect our planet.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

