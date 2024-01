Scoreboard – January 25, 2024

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity II: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament: first round, Kalani at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m. at Kaimuki.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I Tournament: semifinals, Kailua vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Games at Kapolei.

OIA boys Division II Tournament: semifinals, Farrington/Leilehua winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Waipahu, 7 p.m. Games at Waipahu.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kahuku. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Leilehua. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament: quarterfinals, Nanakuli/Kailua winner at Radford, 6 p.m.; Kaiser/Mililani winner at Moanalua, 6 p.m. (game time could change); Pearl City/Roosevelt winner at Campbell, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Division I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Division II: Damien vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Saint Louis at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Pearl City/Kaiser winner vs. Kalani/Moanalua winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Kailua/Campbell loser vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner, 7 p.m. Games at Pearl City.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship Trials, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Championship Trials, 3:15 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Dual Championships, Day 1, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

SOCCER

OIA

Tuesday

Boys Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Mililani 5, Moanalua 0

Kapolei 5, Kalani 1

Campbell 4, Kaiser 0

Kailua 3, Pearl City 1

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 4, Kamehameha 0

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Saint Louis 53, Punahou 39. Top scorers—StL: Stone Kanoa 10, Shancin Reuelto 10, Jordan Posiulai 10. Pun: James Taras 17.

Mid-Pacific 73, ‘Iolani 70. Top scorers—MPI: Logan Mason 15, Jacob Bow 13, Tyson Norr 12, Darius Chizer 11. Iol: Nela Taliauli 16, Aidan Wong 13, Mana Lau Kong 10, Kaleb Tenn 10.

Girls Varsity II

Maryknoll 65, Hawaii Baptist 22. Top scorers—Mary: Madison Guillermo 15, Janelle Yap 13, Isabella Arrisgado 12, Hailey Perez 11. HBA: Sierra Ramos 7.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Punahou 64, ‘Iolani 39

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 32, Kamehameha 26. Top scorers—Iol: Justice Kekauoha 12, Mele Sake 9. KSK: Makenzie Alapai 6.