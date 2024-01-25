Hawaii men’s volleyball wins at Purdue Fort Wayne

Alaka’i Todd came off the bench to hit .667 with 12 kills over the final three sets to help Hawaii rally to beat host Purdue Fort Wayne 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14 tonight at Arnie Ball Court at Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Spyros Chakas also had 12 kills and Chaz Galloway returned from a two-game absence to hit .412 with nine kills and seven digs and help Hawaii improve to 4-1 with its third straight win.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 33 assists and 10 digs and senior Kevin Kauling, a transfer from Lewis, made his UH debut at the end of the fourth set and had three assists and an ace.

Kurt Nursterer, who is from Indiana, put down UH’s final point of the match with his third kill in four swings as Hawaii won in its first-ever match played in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hawaii hit .355 and had six service errors with 17 service errors.

Purdue Fort Wayne doubled up Hawaii in blocks 8-4 with six coming in the first set.

The Mastadons (4-2) hit .393 in the first set but ended at .157 for the match.

Eleu Choy added nine digs for Hawaii.

The two teams play again on Friday at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.