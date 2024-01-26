Utah visitor, 83, dies during snorkeling tour at Kealakekua Bay

An 83-year-old visitor has died after possibly drowning while snorkeling Thursday at Kealakekua Bay, according to police.

He has been identified as Wayne Argyle of Centerville, Utah.

Hawaii island police responded to a 10:18 a.m. call regarding a possible drowning. Upon arrival, they learned that Argyle was part of a guided snorkeling tour at Kealakekua Bay.

Argyle had reportedly been in the water for only about five minutes after a safety briefing when he was seen drifting, face-down. A crew member called his name and tapped him on the back, but he remained unresponsive.

Crews brought him onto the boat and started CPR as they returned to Keauhou Boat Harbor, where they were met by medics from the Hawaii Fire Department.

Medics continued life-saving measures as they took Argyle to Kona Community Hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.