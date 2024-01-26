Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps Purdue Fort Wayne

Senior Alaka’i Todd and Spyros Chakas combined for 30 kills and both hit better than .500 to lead Hawaii to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne today at Arnie Ball Court at Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Todd hit .550 and put down a career-high 16 kills in 25 attempts with four block assists, and Chakas hit .545 with 14 kills in 22 swings.

UH hit .487 in the match.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal played all but the final three points and had 37 assists, three kills, five digs and two of Hawaii’s 10 block assists.

UH had seven blocks and made just nine hitting errors.

Hawaii (5-1) has won four in a row heading into the finale of the road trip on Sunday at No. 15 Ball State.

Mark Frazer had 10 kills to lead the Mastadons (4-3).