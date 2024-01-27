Kauai inmate captured after brief escape

A 37-year-old robbery suspect, who escaped Friday from the Kauai Community Correctional Center, is back in custody.

Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said today that an adult correctional officer from KCCC apprehended Robert I. Monroy on Kuhio Highway at 7:18 p.m. Friday.

Monroy was discovered missing and the facility went into lockdown shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officials said. The staff did a perimeter check and called Kauai police.

The adult correctional officer spotted Monroy on the highway and brought him back to KCCC, and the lockdown was lifted.

Monroy has been in custody at KCCC since December on a robbery charge. He now faces an escape charge.