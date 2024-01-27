comscore Kauai inmate captured after brief escape | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kauai inmate captured after brief escape

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY PHOTO Robert I. Monroy

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Robert I. Monroy

A 37-year-old robbery suspect, who escaped Friday from the Kauai Community Correctional Center, is back in custody.

Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said today that an adult correctional officer from KCCC apprehended Robert I. Monroy on Kuhio Highway at 7:18 p.m. Friday.

Monroy was discovered missing and the facility went into lockdown shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officials said. The staff did a perimeter check and called Kauai police.

The adult correctional officer spotted Monroy on the highway and brought him back to KCCC, and the lockdown was lifted.

Monroy has been in custody at KCCC since December on a robbery charge. He now faces an escape charge.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling
Next Story
Victim identified in chemical attack near Ala Moana Center

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up