7 people rescued off Magic Island

Seven people were rescued off Magic Island after the vessel they were onboard capsized early this morning.

At about 8:30 a.m. today, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a group of adults described to be in their 20s and 30s struggling to stay afloat after their 15- to 18-foot zodiac vessel flipped in the surf. None of them were wearing life jackets.

An Ocean Safety lifeguard paddled out to the group with the help of surfers. Ocean Safety lifeguards also took three different trips on a jetski to bring the seven people safely to shore.

EMS reported the vessel suffered damage near the surf spot “Bowls.”