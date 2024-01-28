comscore Man, 27, in custody for allegedly driving stolen motorcycle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 27, in custody for allegedly driving stolen motorcycle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 27-year-old male suspect is in police custody today for first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle after he was allegedly seen driving a stolen motorcycle.

A witness observed his friend’s stolen motorcycle being driven by the suspect, according to a Honolulu police report. The witness reportedly followed the suspect into the Kalihi area until the suspect dumped the motorcycle and fled on foot.

HPD officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest at 5:07 a.m. today after the witness positively identified him. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

