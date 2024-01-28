Letter: Better nurse staffing, standards are critical

Kapiolani Medical Center is in my DNA. I was born there, was a candy striper there, had my children there and worked for 25 years as a labor and delivery nurse there. Over those years, I witnessed staffing go from safe to unsafe, as the patient population got sicker. I finally had enough, so I quit and now work at Kaiser Hospital, where I am supported by better staffing and standards.

I am joining my sisters on the picket line to advocate for safe staffing standards. Kapiolani nurses are the most hardworking, smart and compassionate caregivers that I have ever had the pleasure and honor to work with. It’s not about the money. They have had enough of the mandatory overtime and unsafe patient ratios. But beware, Hawaii: if they lose this battle, the real losers will be the patients, and our women and children of Hawaii.

Peggy Taylor

Makiki