comscore Letter: Better nurse staffing, standards are critical | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Better nurse staffing, standards are critical

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Picketers are seen in front of the Kapiolani Medical Center on Tuesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

    Picketers are seen in front of the Kapiolani Medical Center on Tuesday.

Kapiolani Medical Center is in my DNA. I was born there, was a candy striper there, had my children there and worked for 25 years as a labor and delivery nurse there. Over those years, I witnessed staffing go from safe to unsafe, as the patient population got sicker. I finally had enough, so I quit and now work at Kaiser Hospital, where I am supported by better staffing and standards.

I am joining my sisters on the picket line to advocate for safe staffing standards. Kapiolani nurses are the most hardworking, smart and compassionate caregivers that I have ever had the pleasure and honor to work with. It’s not about the money. They have had enough of the mandatory overtime and unsafe patient ratios. But beware, Hawaii: if they lose this battle, the real losers will be the patients, and our women and children of Hawaii.

Peggy Taylor

Makiki

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Column: Ua noa anei ka inoa ‘Hawai‘i’?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up