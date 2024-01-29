High surf advisory, and breezy, showery conditions today

A high surf advisory is in place for the north- and west-facing shores of smaller isles in Hawaii through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects the current west-northwest swell to peak today, followed by an even larger one on Tuesday that will keep high surf in place through Wednesday evening.

The high surf advisory covers:

>> North-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, with surf of 12 to 18 feet today.

>> West-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, with surf of 8 to 12 feet today.

Forecasters expect surf to climb even higher after a larger swell arrives Tuesday, boosting the advisory close to warning levels, and an expansion of the advisory to parts of Maui and Hawaii island as well.

Strong, breaking waves and strong currents on affected shores will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” forecasters said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along south-facing shores, meanwhile, is expected to decrease from 4 to 6 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday morning. Surf along east-facing shores is expected to remain small, at flat to 2 feet today and Tuesday.

Forecasters also expect “breezy, southwest conditions” and “more overcast showery weather” over Kauai and Oahu today, as several dissipating fronts move southeast down the island chain.

Southwest winds may become gusty at times along north- and east-facing areas due to downslope effects.

A high wind warning is in effect for Big Isle summits until 6 p.m. today due to west winds of 50 to 60 mph, with localized gusts over 70 mph.

Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve.

A small craft advisory for Oahu leeward waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County windward waters, remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.