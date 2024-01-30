Off the news: Boost police presence now for Waianae

The Waianae Coast community, with every justification, is calling for aid to fend off the crimes that have erupted, culminating with two violent deaths last week. One involved police shooting a man officers said was brandishing a knife; another ended with the shooting of an innocent bystander, killed by a stray bullet.
Residents maintain that increased police presence would help. Perhaps some of the $1 million in redeployed federal COVID funds now earmarked for police could flow to the West Side.
