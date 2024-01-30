An easy, refreshing salad

This easy, refreshing salad is best made in winter, when citrus fruit is at its best. You may prep all ingredients in advance, but build the salad just before serving.

CITRUS SALAD WITH RADISH AND WATERCRESS

Ingredients:

* 4 navel oranges

* 1 medium grapefruit (red-fleshed)

* 1 (6-inch) chunk of daikon radish

* 1 bunch watercress (or upland cress)

* Salt and black pepper

* 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

With a sharp knife, remove skin and pith from the oranges and grapefruit. Cut the fruit crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, discarding any seeds.

Peel daikon and slice into thin rounds.

Arrange watercress sprigs, citrus and radish on a platter or individual plates.

Season lightly with salt and pepper, then drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. Serve immediately.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.