comscore An easy, refreshing salad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

An easy, refreshing salad

  • Jan. 30, 2024
  • Updated 5:15 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • Photo by New York Times

This easy, refreshing salad is best made in winter, when citrus fruit is at its best. You may prep all ingredients in advance, but build the salad just before serving.

CITRUS SALAD WITH RADISH AND WATERCRESS

Ingredients:
* 4 navel oranges
* 1 medium grapefruit (red-fleshed)
* 1 (6-inch) chunk of daikon radish
* 1 bunch watercress (or upland cress)
* Salt and black pepper
* 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

With a sharp knife, remove skin and pith from the oranges and grapefruit. Cut the fruit crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, discarding any seeds.

Peel daikon and slice into thin rounds.

Arrange watercress sprigs, citrus and radish on a platter or individual plates.

Season lightly with salt and pepper, then drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. Serve immediately.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
A juicy, citrusy breakfast
Next Story
Kung Hai Fat Choi!

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature

See the newest food hot spots! Sign up for the CRAVE email newsletter.

Looking Back

Scroll Up