Crumbl Cookies to open 2nd location on Oahu

Crumbl Cookies, a franchise dessert chain, is opening a second location on Oahu.

The grand opening for Crumbl Cookies’ second store — in addition to the one in Kapolei — is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at Aina Haina Shopping Center.

Franchisee Jesse Folsom lives on Oahu’s North Shore, and brought the first Crumbl to Kapolei nearly two years ago.

“We are thrilled and grateful that the island has embraced us, and loves our cookies!” said Folsom in a news release. “We are very excited to open Aina Haina and look forward to serving the people in that area.”

Crumbl was founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, who opened their first store in Logan, Utah, and has quickly expanded across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, with a large social media following.

The store is known for a rotating menu of new cookie flavors every week, along with unique original recipes, served in pink boxes.

Crumbl says those who downloaded the Crumbl app will get a special grand opening promo code valid for one free chocolate chip cookie at the Aina Haina location starting Feb. 19.

The Aina Haina Crumbl Cookies will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.