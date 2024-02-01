Hawaiian Electric says to prepare for outages ahead of severe weather

Hawaiian Electric is urging customers to prepare ahead of time for the heavy rains and winds forecast to hit most of the state on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service expect a cold front to bring a “dramatic change in conditions” Friday through the weekend, including a quick round of showers moving from west to east and strong and gusty, northerly winds.

During severe weather, Hawaiian Electric warned, strong winds can blow trees or debris into utility poles and overhead power lines, causing outages and damaging electrical equipment. Heavy rains can also lead to flooding of underground cables or other equipment, which will require time to repair.

Hawaiian Electric is also informing customers that due to enhanced wildfire safety protocols that are now in place, outages in areas designated by the state as “at risk for wildfires” may experience longer outages.

This is because crews may need to conduct visual or aerial inspections to ensure power may be safely restored before doing so — a process that can be time consuming — especially in rural or mountainous areas.

More information on the new protocols, and maps of areas deemed at risk, are available at Hawaiian Electric’s website.

Hawaiian Electric also warns the public that if they see downed power lines, they should assume it is energized and dangerous, and stay at least 30 feet — or at least three car lengths — away from it.

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared ahead of severe weather by:

>> Checking emergency supplies, including a battery-operated radio with a fresh supply of batteries.

>> Having a record of your Hawaiian Electric account in a readily available location in order to access your account online quickly at hawaiianelectric.com via a computer or mobile device.

>> Knowing Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line numbers: 1-855-304-1212 on Oahu; 808-871-7777 on Maui; 1-877-871-8461 on Molokai and Lanai; and 808-969-6666 for Hawaii island.

>> Checking backup power supplies if someone at home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment. Having a plan on where to go if evacuation is required.

>> Turning off and unplugging any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics, if there is an outage to prevent damage from surges when power is restored.

>> Remembering to turn off the stove, oven or other appliances if cooking when an outage occurs, and removing all items such as pots and pans from the burners for safety.

>> Consulting with one’s licensed solar PV contractor regarding normal and emergency operation procedures to follow during outages to prevent reverse power flow into power lines while utility crews are working on restoration.

More preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter.