UC Irvine dominant in rout of Rainbow Warriors

UC Irvine dominated all phases in cruising past Hawaii 93-68 today in the Bren Events Center in Orange County, Calif.

The Anteaters amassed 62 paint points, hit 21 of 23 free throws, and scored 20 on fast breaks. The ’Bows did not have any fast break points.

“Not a lot of positive things,” UH coach Eran Ganot said in a postgame radio interview.

In winning their fourth in a row, the Anteaters improved to 17-6 overall and 10-1 in the Big West to seize sole possession of first place. The ’Bows fell to 12-11 and 4-7.

UCI center Bent Leuchten set the tone when he won the opening tip for the first time this season, then raced down to score on a lay-in. Leuchten scored eight of the Anteaters’ first 15 points.

The Anteaters received balanced scoring and passing. Point guard Pierre Crockrell II, who scored 12 and had seven assists, extended a play with a behind-the-back pass while falling out of bounds. Crockrell also sank his first 3 of the season when the ’Bows tried to chip into a 25-point deficit in the second half. Power forward Devin Tellis had a no-look pass to center Dean Keeler for yet another paint basket.

Bernardo da Silva led the ’Bows with 19 points and eight rebounds despite picking up his third foul with 7:51 left in the first half. UH guard Noel Coleman was held scoreless for the second time in two meetings against UCI this year. Coleman shot 0-for-5 in 24 minutes.