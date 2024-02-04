Hawaii County police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Kau

Hawaii County police are searching for the driver of an unknown vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash of a pedestrian in Kau earlier today.
The pedestrian has been positively identified as Kevin Adonay Catellanos-Rodriguez, 25, of Kealakekua.
The collision happened on Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Kaalualu Road in Naalehu.
Police responded to a 3:59 a.m. call and investigators determined that an unknown vehicle, possibly a pickup truck or an SUV, struck Catellanos-Rodriguez who was in the middle of the northbound (Kona) lane. The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.
In a news release, police said Catellanos-Rodriguez was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.
Under state law, failure to render aid to an individual who is injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class B felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
This marked the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to two at the same time last year.
