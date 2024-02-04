comscore Portuguese man-of-war reported at Kahe, Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Portuguese man-of-war reported at Kahe, Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:32 am
Portuguese man-of-war has been spotted at Kahe, Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches today.

Warning signs have been posted.

Portuguese man-of-war are closely related to jellyfish and their stings can cause painful welts on exposed skin.

Beachgoers are urged to check with a lifeguard on duty for the latest ocean conditions. In an emergency, call 911.

