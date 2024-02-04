Portuguese man-of-war reported at Kahe, Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches

Portuguese man-of-war has been spotted at Kahe, Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches today.
Warning signs have been posted.
Portuguese man-of-war are closely related to jellyfish and their stings can cause painful welts on exposed skin.
Beachgoers are urged to check with a lifeguard on duty for the latest ocean conditions. In an emergency, call 911.
