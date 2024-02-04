Taste Tea’s Pearlridge location issued red placard, shut down

The Hawaii Department of Health immediately shut down the Taste Tea kiosk in Pearlridge after issuing a red placard to the boba tea establishment on Thursday.

Taste Tea at 98-1005 Moanalua Road was closed following an inspection that discovered improper refrigeration of foods that must be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, according to a news release issued Friday.

The establishment must remain closed until health officials conduct a follow-up inspection, which was scheduled for Feb. 2. Taste Tea may reopen once all violations have been resolved. An update from DOH was not immediately available this weekend.

The health inspector noted critical violations:

>> On Jan. 30, a two-door refrigerator under the counter was seen holding food at temperatures of 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The establishment was ordered to keep all food on ice until the unit could be serviced.

>> During a follow-up inspection on Feb. 1, the two-door refrigerator was still seen holding food at temperatures of 47 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit. No cooler with ice was seen on site as previously requested by the health inspector.

Health officials are requiring the establishment to discard all food items inside the two-door refrigerator, which must also be serviced to maintain food at proper temperatures.

Taste Tea also operates locations in Kaimuki, Waikele, Waipahu and Ewa Beach.