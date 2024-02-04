No. 3 Hawaii volleyball team sweeps Tusculum

Keoni Thiim had a career-high 14 kills, four blocks and two aces to lead No. 3 Hawaii to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-7 sweep of Tusculum tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,357 enjoyed another quick night as Hawaii had 16 aces and hit .549 to win its seventh straight match.

Graduate transfer Kevin Kauling played the final two sets at setter and ended with a match-high 21 assists and three blocks.

Middle Kurt Nusterer set a career high with six aces and served 17 straight points in the third set during an 18-0 UH run. Opposite Alaka’i Todd had eight kills in 13 swings.

Hawaii, which entered the week ranked No. 3 in the AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll, has the other three teams ranked in the top four on the schedule beginning with No. 4 Stanford on Wednesday.

Senior middle Guilherme Voss had three blocks in two sets to surpass Sivan Leoni for eighth place on UH’s career blocks list with 361.

Deklan Wingo had 10 kills to led the Pioneers (1-8).