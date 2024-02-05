Man, 60s, in critical after being struck by sedan in Kapolei

A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross Kapolei Parkway early this morning.

The collision occurred just after 4 a.m. at Kapolei Parkway near Manawai Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at 4:08 a.m., and took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said the driver, a 30-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Kapolei Parkway in a small sedan when he struck the man in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.