Man, 60s, in critical after being struck by sedan in Kapolei

A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross Kapolei Parkway early this morning.
The collision occurred just after 4 a.m. at Kapolei Parkway near Manawai Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the scene at 4:08 a.m., and took the man to the hospital in critical condition.
The Honolulu Police Department said the driver, a 30-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Kapolei Parkway in a small sedan when he struck the man in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene.
Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.