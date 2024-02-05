U.S. Coast Guard: Missing mariner arrived safely in Hawaii

The 60-year-old sailor, Noel Rubio and his sailboat, Malulani, arrived safely in Hawaii on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCG on Friday had sought the help of the maritime community in searching for Rubio — who was sailing from Long Beach, Calif., to Kaneohe on Oahu — but had missed his arrival date of Jan. 18 and was unreachable.

Rubio had last made contact on Dec. 28 from south of Catalina Island, informing a friend via cellphone that he was en route to Hawaii. The only means of communication aboard the Malulani is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

After receiving notification on Friday, the USCG began efforts to locate Rubio and the Malulani, a 32-foot Westsail sloop. It had issued urgent marine information broadcasts and conducted harbor checks in California, Hawaii, and Mexico.

This afternoon, the USCG posted an update saying Rubio had made it to Hawaii but did not share details on why he lost communication or why his arrival time was delayed by more than two weeks.

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors,” said Douglas Samp, a search and rescue mission coordinator in the Rescue Coordination Center Alameda, in a statement. “Mariners intending to conduct an open ocean passage are highly encouraged to have multiple layers of communication, including a VHF-FM DSC radio, HF DSC radio, satellite communications, and a 406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) as the notification of last resort to help SAR authorities locate your position in a time of need.”