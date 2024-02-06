Hilo High student fight leaves school employee injured

A student fight on the Hilo High School campus this morning left a school employee injured and in need of treatment from medical emergency services, the state Department of Education confirmed.

While some witnesses’ social-media posts claimed that one of the four vice principals at the school on Hawaii island was in critical condition, DOE Communications Director Nanea Kalani said that was not true. However, department officials would not elaborate.

“No student injuries were reported, but one staff member was inadvertently injured and required medical attention,” another DOE spokesperson said via email. “We cannot provide details on the staff member due to employee/health privacy. We also cannot provide details on student disciplinary actions due to student privacy.”

No students were reported injured in the 9:40 a.m. incident, and law enforcement officers who were already on campus intervened, the spokesperson said.