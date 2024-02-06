Sick juror delays trial of alleged Hawaii crime lord Miske

After 17 days, the trial of alleged Hawaii crime lord Michael J. Miske Jr. is on break until Feb. 12 because a juror fell ill, according to federal court documents.

On Monday, out of the presence of the jury a discussion was held “regarding the absence of a Juror because he is sick.”

“By agreement of the parties, Court will go dark this week,” and resume Monday at 8:30 a.m. in Chief Judge Derrick K. Watson’s court.

Jurors are excused for the week. There are 947 witnesses the U.S. Department of Justice plans to call during the trial, according to a Jan. 5 filing.

“The trial in US v. Miske will be on break for remainder of this week,” read an automated message from the clerk of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, noting that the proceeding will resume Monday. “No information on who will take the stand is available.”