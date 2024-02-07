Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu Department of Urban Forestry does plant native trees in city-owned parks “when allowable,” city officials said. A Page A7 story Tuesday said the city does not plant native or endemic tree species in the city.

>> Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for, or donating to, the TOMODACHI Kibou for Maui program can email the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii at programs@jcchawaii.org. A Page A8 story Tuesday had an incorrect email address.