Corrections

>> The Honolulu Department of Urban Forestry does plant native trees in city-owned parks “when allowable,” city officials said. A Page A7 story Tuesday said the city does not plant native or endemic tree species in the city.
>> Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for, or donating to, the TOMODACHI Kibou for Maui program can email the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii at programs@jcchawaii.org. A Page A8 story Tuesday had an incorrect email address.
