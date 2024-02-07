A refreshing, vibrant bowl

The star of this refreshing and vibrant bowl is the açaí berry, a small, round fruit native to the Amazon rainforest. When picked from the palm on which it grows, the fruit is bitter with hints of chocolate and slightly tangy; by the time the berries reach supermarkets (açaí is widely available nowadays), they have been pitted and turned into a frozen purée. Simply thaw the packets for a couple minutes and combine with milk and a handful of other frozen fruits in a high-powered blender for a quick breakfast or dessert. Be mindful not to thin it out too much — the consistency should be thicker than a smoothie so you can eat it with a spoon. Top açaí bowls as you like, with a variety of fruits, nuts, granola and honey.

Açaí Bowl

Ingredients:

• 2 (3 1/2-ounce) frozen açaí purée packets (7 ounces total), sweetened or unsweetened

• 2/3 cup dairy or nondairy milk, or orange juice

• 1 large frozen or fresh banana, sliced

• 1/2 cup frozen mixed fruit, such as strawberries and blueberries

• Fresh fruits, such as berries, mango, kiwi or banana; chopped nuts of choice; sweetened or unsweetened coconut flakes; granola; bee pollen; and honey, for topping (optional)

Directions:

Slightly thaw the frozen açaí packets at room temperature for 2 minutes, then break them into pieces in the packet by hand or with a rolling pin.

To a blender, add milk, açaí, banana slices and frozen fruit. Blend until thick and smooth. If you have one, use a blender tamper to incorporate the frozen fruits, or scrape down the sides with a spatula. Add more liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary, until it reaches the desired consistency. Be mindful not to thin out the mixture too much since it will be eaten with a spoon.

Transfer the açaí mixture to a bowl, add toppings of your choice and serve immediately.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 2.