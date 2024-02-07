This romaine salad has a tangy dressing

Tender lettuce, juicy sweet oranges, pungent radishes and crunchy cucumbers get a lush treatment with this creamy, tangy, rich, addictingly spicy dressing that leaves a luxuriously rich and full mouthfeel after each bite. The habanero becomes sweeter and its flavors more bold as it roasts, imparting zesty, peppy flavor, feisty bite and a hint of rustic smoke to the creamy avocado dressing. This dressing works well on any green salad — but is so good you might even want to pour it onto a bowl and eat with a spoon.

Tangy Romaine Salad With Habanero-Avocado Dressing

Ingredients:

• 1 fresh habanero chile

• 1 large ripe avocado, halved, pitted and diced

• 6 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

• 2 tablespoons white distilled vinegar

• 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

• 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher or sea salt, or more to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 2 heads romaine or 3 to 4 heads baby romaine, washed, dried and torn into pieces

• 3 mini cucumbers (about 8 ounces), rinsed, ends removed and sliced

• 3 to 4 radishes, rinsed, halved and thinly sliced

• 3 to 4 large oranges, peeled and cut into supremes or slices (about 1 cup)

Directions:

In a preheated comal, skillet or griddle set over medium heat, toast and char the habanero for 6 to 8 minutes, flipping as needed, until skin is charred and chile completely softened. Remove from the heat. Using a fork and a knife, halve the chile, then remove the stem and scrape the seeds off. (If you use your hands, be sure to rinse with soap and water as habaneros are spicy.)

In the jar of a blender, add half the roasted chile plus the avocado, olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of water. Purée until completely smooth. Taste for spiciness level and salt and adjust to taste, adding the remaining habanero if desired.

To a large bowl, add the lettuce, and about 3/4 of the cucumbers, radishes and orange supremes. Toss with about 3/4 of the dressing until completely covered. Add the remaining cucumbers, radishes and orange supremes on top. Add more dressing as desired.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4-6.