Rainbow Wahine remain in first in Big West with win at UC San Diego

Lily Wahinekapu led three players in double figures with a game-high 16 points and the Hawaii women’s basketball team strengthened its hold on first place in the Big West with a 64-52 win over UC San Diego tonight at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

Reigning Big West Player of the Week Daejah Phillips added 11 points and eight rebounds and Imani Perez finished with 10 points in 22 minutes before fouling out.

Hawaii (13-8, 10-2) remained in first place in the BWC, leading UC Irvine by a game. The Anteaters defeated UC Santa Barbara, 60-38, tonight to move into sole possession of second place, but has already lost to Hawaii twice this season.

Hawaii outrebounded the Titans (10-13, 6-6) 37-35 despite missing post player Brooklyn Rewers for a seventh straight game.

UH has won four in a row for the second time this season.

Wahinekapu had four of Hawaii’s 15 assists and added seven rebounds, and Olivia Davies chipped in eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Hawaii has won the last three meetings against UCSD after losing the first three.

UH will end its road trip on Saturday at UC Davis at Noon Hawaii time.