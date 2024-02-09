Yellow alert issued for issued for ‘The Eddie’

Organizers of the 39th annual Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational have issued a yellow alert, meaning it could be a go this coming week.

All eyes are on whether an extra large swell expected to arrive next week — on Thursday or Friday – brings “Eddie-sized” waves and the right conditions to Waimea Bay. Organizers will keep an eye on it over the weekend and provide updates.

“Just as in years past, the contest will run if wave face heights consistently reach 40 feet between December 14, 2023 through March 12, 2024,” said organizers.

The yellow alert was issued on Thursday.

The Eddie was a go on Jan. 22 last year, and it was only the 10th time it was held since the contest began in 1985. Honolulu lifeguard Luke Shepardson won the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational last year, scoring 89.1 points out of a possible 90, edging out defending champion John John Florence.

The list of 2023-2024 invitees, which includes Shepardson, along with alternates, is posted online.