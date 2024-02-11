comscore 2 male suspects arrested for attempted murder in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 male suspects arrested for attempted murder in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    A Honolulu police car.

Honolulu police arrested two male suspects Saturday night for second-degree attempted murder in Kalihi.

The two men, ages 22 and 21, allegedly fired a semi-automatic firearm at another man, 30, sitting inside his vehicle, according to a police report.

Police located the suspects and arrested them at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Their identities have not been released as they have yet to be charged.

They are in custody pending investigation.

