Distressed hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a distressed hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:29 p.m. today for a 60-year-old woman who was ill and could not continue hiking on her own. HFD sent five units staffed with 17 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene by foot at 12:41 p.m.

The woman was reportedly hiking for an undermined amount of time. Fire dispatchers obtained her geolocation from a 911 call placed by a Good Samaritan who found the distressed hiker on the trail.

Rescuers located the woman at 12:53 p.m. and performed a medical assessment to determine she was uninjured. An Air 1 helicopter safely airlifted her to a nearby landing zone, where she declined further medical care at 1:10 p.m.