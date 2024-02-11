comscore Dog sniffs out mummified monkeys in passenger’s bag in Boston | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dog sniffs out mummified monkeys in passenger’s bag in Boston

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  This undated photo shows the mummified remains of four monkeys discovered and seized from luggage from a traveler who'd been to the Democratic Republic of Congo before arriving at Boston Logan Airport.

    This undated photo shows the mummified remains of four monkeys discovered and seized from luggage from a traveler who’d been to the Democratic Republic of Congo before arriving at Boston Logan Airport.

BOSTON >> A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveler returning from Africa — mummified monkeys.

The passenger returning from a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that the luggage contained dried fish, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport revealed dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys, agents said. The traveler said he brought the monkeys into the U.S. for his own consumption, Ryan Bissette, a CPB spokesperson, said Sunday.

Raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals, sometimes referred to as “bushmeat,” is banned in the U.S. because of the threat of disease.

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real. Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus,” said Julio Caravia, local port director for Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened last month but was made public on Friday.

Bissette said Sunday that no charges were filed but all of the luggage was seized and the nearly 9 pounds (4 kilograms) of bushmeat were marked for destruction by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

