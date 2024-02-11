Fire extinguished at a commercial building in Kailua

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire at a single-story commercial building early this morning in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at midnight for a building fire at 905 Kalanianaole Highway and sent nine units staffed with approximately 34 personnel. The first unit arrived eight minutes later to find heavy smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:24 a.m. and extinguished the blaze at 1:49 a.m. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the fire, its cause and damage estimates.