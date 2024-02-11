comscore Man riding electric bike dies after being hit by pickup on Kapiolani Blvd. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man riding electric bike dies after being hit by pickup on Kapiolani Blvd.

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 34-year-old man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while riding an electric bicycle at Kapiolani Boulevard and Waiaka Road in McCully, authorities said.

According to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report, a 17-year-old motorist and his three juvenile passengers were traveling west on Kapiolani Boulevard late Saturday night when their vehicle collided with a man on a Surron electric bicycle.

The bicyclist apparently was turning left from Waiaka Road, against a red-light signal, when he was struck, police said.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the road, police said.

HPD officials said they were informed Sunday at 1:55 a.m. that the victim died from his injuries.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, HPD said.

This was Oahu’s third traffic fatality in 2024, compared with five at the same time in 2023.

Looking Back

