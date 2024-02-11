Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas abuzz amid all things Super Bowl

Less than a decade ago, the words “Las Vegas” couldn’t be uttered in the same sentence with “Super Bowl,” and today the city will be the host of Super Bowl LVIII. An estimated 330,000 are expected to be in town for the game and parties. Most won’t set foot in Allegiant Stadium, but that’s OK, since Las Vegas has always been considered the best place to watch the game, regardless of where it’s being played. Look for lots of Vegas hype on the televised coverage, as the city’s promoters are doing everything they can to take advantage of Las Vegas being in front of millions of viewers around the world.

SB Line: The game line has moved very little from the opening and looks to be firm with the San Francisco 49ers a -2 favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs and a total (combined points by both teams) of 47.5.

Betting Bonanza: The game is big and so is the betting. The American Gaming Association estimates that $23.1 billion will be bet through legal apps and at sports books, alongside illegal bookmakers and offshore betting sites, in pools and squares contests, and casually with family and friends. However, even with the huge expansion of legal betting throughout the U.S., only $1.3 billion (5.6%) will be through legal sports books.

Emmitt’s Steakhouse: Staying with the theme, Emmitt Vegas, the massive steakhouse named for Dallas Cowboys running back and Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith, will open this month. It will be located in the Fashion Show Mall with views overlooking the Strip.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The National Anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Reba McEntire to sing the Anthem is 1:30.5. It’s a low mark considering that last year’s time was 2:05 and the previous 16 years have gone over that. You can’t bet this “prop” in Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

