This hearty, comforting soup features ham

Hearty and comforting, this soup is a great way to use the ham hock or any leftover ham from a holiday meal. However, you don’t need a special occasion to make it. Both ham hocks and cooked ham are available year-round. The pork, combined with vegetables and herbs, make for a rich and flavorful stock. (For extra flavor, feel free to sub in chicken broth for the water.) Slowly simmering the dried beans adds body and creaminess that isn’t quite the same with canned beans.

Ham and Bean Soup

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 large celery stalks, diced

• 2 large carrots, scrubbed or peeled,diced

• 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, chopped

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 1 pound dry navy or great Northern beans, sorted, rinsed andsoaked overnight (see Tip)

• 4 thyme sprigs or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 2 bay leaves, fresh or dry

• 1 ham hock or smoked ham shank (1 1/2 to 1 3/4 pounds)

• 12 ounces (about 2 cups) cooked ham, shredded or diced into 1/2-inch cubes

• Lemon, for serving

Directions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium. Add the celery, half of the carrots, onion and garlic. Season lightly with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, 10 to 12 minutes.

Drain and rinse the beans, then add to the pot along with the thyme, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Add the ham hock and cover with 7 cups of water. Stir, partially covered, increasing the heat to bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. (Add more water, if necessary, to keep the beans covered.) Taste for seasoning as the soup simmers and add more salt and pepper as needed; be mindful that the cooked ham, added later, is salty.

Discard the ham hock, bay leaves and thyme sprigs; transfer 2 cups of the soup to a blender and process until creamy; return to the pot. (Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender.) Add the cubed ham and remaining carrots, partially cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are slightly softened, about 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and serve with extra pepper and a squeeze of lemon, if you like. The soup will thicken substantially over time, so thin out with water and adjust seasoning when reheating.

Total time: 2 hours, plus soaking, serves 6.

Tip:

Place the beans in a medium bowl and cover with 3 inches of cold or room temperature water. Soak for at least 6 hours and up to 12 hours.