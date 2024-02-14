Man, 46, dies after single-car crash in Ewa Beach

A 46-year-old man died early this morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Ewa Beach area.
The man was driving north on Fort Weaver Road around 1:22 a.m. when his vehicle veered off the road onto the center median and struck a tree, according to Honolulu police.
Emergency Medical Service personnel transported the driver to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is considered a contributing factor to the accident, but it remains unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.
This crash marks the fourth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, a decrease from seven reported at the same time last year.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.