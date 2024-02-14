Man, 46, dies after single-car crash in Ewa Beach

A 46-year-old man died early this morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Ewa Beach area.

The man was driving north on Fort Weaver Road around 1:22 a.m. when his vehicle veered off the road onto the center median and struck a tree, according to Honolulu police.

Emergency Medical Service personnel transported the driver to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is considered a contributing factor to the accident, but it remains unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.

This crash marks the fourth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, a decrease from seven reported at the same time last year.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.