Shark warning posted for Haleiwa surf break | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning posted for Haleiwa surf break

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:59 pm
A shark warning alert has been issued at the Pua‘ena Point surf break on Oahu’s North Shore.

City officials sent out an HNL.Info alert for the surf break this morning after a non-aggressive, 10- to 12-foot tiger shark was seen about 10 to 15 feet from the shore at Pua‘ena Point Beach Park in Haleiwa.

Officials said no surfers or swimmers are in the water at this time.

They advise always checking with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.

