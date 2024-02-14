Letter: Something needs to be done about child deaths

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent shameful suffering and death of Geanna Bradley, and the similar story of Ariel Sellers, requires changes.

When the Department of Education (DOE) receives requests for home schooling, guardians should agree to state monitoring of children involved. DOE should then report these approvals for home schooling to the Department of Human Services (DHS), which would then give these to Child Welfare Services (CWS). We are told to report abuse, but we can’t see or hear cries for help when children might be imprisoned at home with their mouths duct-taped.

If CWS is understaffed, then vigorous recruitment should be required.

DHS and CWS should be required to be forthcoming with information about how children under their care are allowed to be abused and neglected for so long.

For us to repeatedly allow the suffering and deaths of Geanna Bradley, Ariel Sellers and other children in similar conditions is shameful and inexcusable.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

