Midnight house fire in Aliamanu displaces 8, sends 2 to hospital

An overnight fire at a home in Aliamanu displaced eight people, including two who were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:17 a.m. for a fire at a home at the 1100 block of Wiliki Drive in Aliamanu. Nine units with about 34 personnel responded.
The first unit that arrived on scene at 12:23 a.m. found heavy smoke and fire emanating from a large home threatening nearby residences.
After an aggressive fire attack from multiple sides using large handlines, the fire was brought under control at 12:45 a.m. and extinguished at 1:22 a.m.
The eight occupants displaced were referred to the American Red Cross.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire and treated two patients, a 5-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man, for smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HFD is investigating the fire’s origin, cause and estimated damages.
