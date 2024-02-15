Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Rough skies ahead for flight attendants Today Updated 6:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Picketing flight attendants joined the collective bargaining scene on Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, during the Worldwide Day of Action in pursuit of fair contracts. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Picketing flight attendants joined the collective bargaining scene on Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, during the Worldwide Day of Action in pursuit of fair contracts. It’s too soon to know the particulars of what crews might be seeking, but it’s hard not to have some sympathy for them, in general. After years of stemming pandemic-induced tension among unruly passengers, there was also this local case: On Monday a Southwest Airlines plane from Oakland to Lihue landed safely after attendants and others broke up an in-flight brawl. It’s a vacation you’re on, people. Previous Story Editorial: At-risk keiki need urgent protection