Off the news: Rough skies ahead for flight attendants

Picketing flight attendants joined the collective bargaining scene on Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, during the Worldwide Day of Action in pursuit of fair contracts. It’s too soon to know the particulars of what crews might be seeking, but it’s hard not to have some sympathy for them, in general.

After years of stemming pandemic-induced tension among unruly passengers, there was also this local case: On Monday a Southwest Airlines plane from Oakland to Lihue landed safely after attendants and others broke up an in-flight brawl. It’s a vacation you’re on, people.