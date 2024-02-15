Hawaii women’s basketball closes out Cal Poly

MeiLani McBee scored 12 straight points in the fourth quarter for Hawaii, which pulled away late to defeat Cal Poly 59-47 tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

McBee finished with a season-high 21 points and the Rainbow Wahine (14-9, 11-3 Big West) closed the game on an 18-6 run to move into sole possession of first place in the conference in front of a crowd of 931.

Imani Perez added five points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and helped hold reigning Big West Player of the Week Natalia Ackerman to four points and six rebounds on 2-for-7 shooting.

The game was tied 41-41 when McBee made a 3-pointer from the left wing and then converted an and-1 reverse layup to put UH ahead by six.

After a 3-pointer by Annika Shah cut Hawaii’s lead in half, Cal Poly’s Sydney Bourbond was whistled for her fourth foul and then called for a technical foul to end her night.

McBee converted all four free throws and then added a layup to push UH’s lead to nine. Kelsie Imai followed with a spinning layup to put UH ahead by double figures.

Shah finished with a team-high 14 points for the Mustangs (13-10, 9-5), who have lost six straight to UH.

Hawaii returns to the court on Saturday hosting UC Santa Barbara, which won tonight to remain a game behind the Rainbow Wahine.