Man, 36, injures wrist hiking on Lulumahu Falls Trail

A man, 36, was in stable condition Friday afternoon after injuring his wrist while hiking on the Lulumahu Falls Trail near the Pali Highway, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the hiker shortly after 1 p.m., treated him and then transported him to an emergency room.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.