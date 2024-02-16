comscore Man, 36, injures wrist hiking on Lulumahu Falls Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 36, injures wrist hiking on Lulumahu Falls Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man, 36, was in stable condition Friday afternoon after injuring his wrist while hiking on the Lulumahu Falls Trail near the Pali Highway, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the hiker shortly after 1 p.m., treated him and then transported him to an emergency room.

